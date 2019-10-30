

Don't let the warm and dry start to your Wednesday fool you, the cloudy start will bring showers this afternoon. At 5 a.m. it's 12C but it will actually go down one degree to 11C for the day's high. Periods of rain will continue through the day with an amount of five to ten millimetres of rain. Wednesday's overnight low is expected to be 7 degrees Celcius.

Your Halloween forecast from Environment Canada: 10 to 20 mm of rain through the day and the temperature will fall from 13C down to 7 degrees through the afternoon. It will be even cooler by the time trick or treaters are out and going door to door as more rain is forecasted through the night.

By Friday, the first day of November, there's a 60 percent chance for periods of rain and snow with a high of plus 5. More of the same this weekend.