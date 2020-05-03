OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents will need to grab the jacket out of the closet this week after enjoying the two warmest days of the year so far.

Below seasonal temperatures are in the forecast this week, with record low temperatures expected on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The temperature hit 21.2C at 4 p.m., the hottest temperature recorded at the Ottawa Airport in 2020. It warmed up to 20.5C on Saturday.

The record for warmest May 3 in Ottawa history is 30.9C, set back in 2001.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for below seasonal temperatures until Thursday, including record low temperatures Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.

The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy evening with a chance of showers. A low of plus 5.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers. A high of 11C.

Temperatures below the freezing mark are expected the next two nights.

The low for Monday night/Tuesday morning is expected to be -3C. The record for coldest May 5 is -2.2C, set back in 1952.

The forecast low for Tuesday night/Wednesday morning is -4C. The record for coldest May 6 is -3.3C, set back in 1966.

Temperatures are expected to warm back up above seasonal on Thursday, with a high of 18C.