Get set for a hot, and muggy weekend in the capital!
A hot, muggy weekend is ahead for the capital.
According to Environment Canada, Friday’s forecast calls for a mostly sunny day, with clouds moving in during the afternoon. The high will be 27 C with humidity it will feel like 29 C.
Overnight it will be partly cloudy with a low of 16.
Sun and hot temperatures will be around for the entire weekend.
Expect a sunny Saturday with a high of 28 C, with humidex feeling like 31.
Sunday will be hot again, a mix of sun and clouds, and a high of 30 C.
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombings shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
One of the two men acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombings was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, prompting mixed reactions from the community.
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
Refugee family claims Canadian tax dollars are being wasted on overpriced temporary home
A refugee family who has been stuck in a Canadian hotel for nearly 11 months after fleeing from Afghanistan says a temporary house they were being offered to live in was overpriced and a waste of taxpayer dollars.
Ivana Trump, an ex-wife of former U.S. President Trump, dies at 73
Ivana Trump, a longtime businessperson and an ex-wife of Donald Trump, has died in her home in New York City, the former President posted on Truth Social.
Deadline for Rogers, Shaw, Quebecor to reach definitive agreement on Freedom sale
Today is the deadline for Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc. and Quebecor Inc. to reach a definitive agreement on the sale of wireless carrier Freedom Mobile.
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
Toyota's flagship model in Japan, the Crown, is going on sale around the world for the first time, including in the U.S.
Griner's lawyers tell Russian court she was prescribed medical cannabis
Lawyers defending U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner told a Russian court on Friday she was prescribed medical cannabis in the United States for a chronic injury, a Reuters journalist at the courtroom reported.
Air Canada traveller uses AirTag to track lost baggage for 5 days
As Canadian airports report increasing claims of lost or missing baggage, one traveller's experience tracking her bag using an AirTag has resonated on social media with others facing similar struggles.
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer to tell story in public for first time at inquiry
The lawyer for the spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting says she is apprehensive about her appearance Friday before a public inquiry.
Cross-examination of N.S. killer's spouse could promote conspiracy theories: lawyer
There are good reasons why the spouse of the man responsible for the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history should not face cross-examination when she testifies Friday before a public inquiry, her lawyer says.
N.S. reports 5 deaths, drop in cases, increase in hospitalizations in COVID-19 dashboard update
Nova Scotia is reporting an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but a decrease in cases and deaths in the province’s weekly dashboard update.
What you need to know about the subvariant now driving a seventh wave in Ontario
Ontario is now in a seventh wave of the pandemic and it is being driven by the BA.5 subvariant.
Hamilton boy in hospital after being hit by vehicle while waiting at bus stop
A 12-year-old Hamilton boy is in hospital after being struck by a car as he was waiting at a bus stop with his family.
Toronto boy runs into Adam Sandler and Drake in one 'unbelievable' night
An 11-year-old Toronto boy says he is still in shock after meeting Adam Sandler and Drake by chance in the same night.
Omicron's BA.5 variant makes up nearly half of Quebec's new COVID-19 cases
Quebec's seventh wave is underway and Omicron's latest subvariant, BA.5, accounts for about 43 per cent of new coronavirus cases, according to senior public health advisor Dr. Marie-France Raynault.
Ottawa says it will support First Nations fight against Quebec's new language law
The federal minister of Indigenous services said Thursday she supports the will of Indigenous communities to be exempt from Quebec's new language law, which limits the use of English in the public service and increases French-language requirements in schools.
Montreal Alouettes acquire rights to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
The Montreal Alouettes acquired the rights to offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday.
Timmins science summer camp selling out spots
Science Timmins is seeing a lot of interest in its science camp this summer, selling out all of its daily spots since kicking off earlier this month.
Pure Country raises $133K for Sudbury Hospice
Local radio station Pure Country 91.7 raised more than $133,000 for the Maison McCulloch Hospice on Thursday.
Affordability continues to be a problem in Sudbury's housing market
A large interest rate hike is going to put more pressure on home affordability in Sudbury. Whether renting or looking to buy, it means people will be facing new challenges.
Woodstock man facing child pornography charges
A 58-year-old Woodstock man is facing multiple charges relating to child pornography following a police investigation.
5 things to know for Friday, July 15, 2022
The federal government has announced the return of mandatory random COVID-19 testing at some airports; a man acquitted of being involved in the deadly bombing of an Air India flight in 1985 has been shot and killed in B.C., and children as young as six months old will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Canada. Here’s what you need to know today.
Is the Fugitive Slave Chapel strong enough to survive relocation?
A structural engineer and the city’s heritage planner have both weighed in on the plan to relocate the Fugitive Slave Chapel later this year.
Northern Manitoba community under evacuation order due to fire
A community in northern Manitoba has issued an evacuation order due to an ongoing forest fire in the area.
Manitoba COVID-19 cases nearly double, hospital admissions rise
A new report from the Manitoba government shows that the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases nearly doubled at the start of July as hospitalization continue to rise.
No end in sight to rising food prices: expert
"I've never seen price increase like this in the last six months to a year,” said Scott Clements, owner of Dakota Family Foods for amost 20 years.
Murder charge laid after human remains found behind Guelph business
Police have charged a man with second-degree murder after human remains were found behind a Guelph business on Wednesday afternoon.
Kitchener patient questions family physician practices after being sent to hospital for minor illness
A Kitchener woman said she is disappointed her family doctor wouldn’t see her in person and instead told her to go the emergency room.
-
Woman arrested, hostage injured during police incident in Lethbridge
Lethbridge police say a woman has been arrested as a result of a 'high risk incident' at a law office in the city's south end.
When will Alberta expand fourth dose eligibility? Plan coming next week, minister says
Although many provinces across Canada now allow adults to book in for their second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines, Alberta still has not expanded its eligibility.
Thursday fire in building that stores chemicals
Calgary fire crews were called to a fire Thursday night in the 2700 block of Fifth Avenue N.E., where there was a fire inside a building that stores various chemicals.
'He had a purpose': Sask. First Nation says goodbye to Frank Young
The first of two wakes planned for a Saskatchewan boy found dead after an 81-day search was held Wednesday night.
Sask. to extend Moderna COVID-19 vaccine availability for children under 5
Saskatchewan is working to extend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine availability to children six months to five-years-old, in light of Health Canada's approval on Thursday.
Lifesaving medication 'impossible to afford' for Sask. woman
Morgan Buyaki is suffering from a rare condition called Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) which causes inflammation in blood vessels, but the life-saving medication she needs is far too expensive, even with partial funding from the government.
Here's what the upcoming Papal is expected to cost
The upcoming Papal visit will cost millions of dollars. Here’s a look at how those costs break down.
Going to a Pope event in the Edmonton area? Here's what you need to know
Ahead of Pope Francis' visit to Edmonton, Maskwacis and Lac Ste. Anne later this month, event organizers held a press conference on Thursday to share details about the logistics of the trip. Here's what attendees, and residents of the Edmonton area, need to know ahead of the Papal Visit.
Archdiocese assures Alberta Métis community that unmarked graves will be respected during Papal Visit
Pope Francis will travel to Lac Ste. Anne on the third day of his Canadian trip on a mission of truth and reconciliation with Canada’s Indigenous people, but a Métis community in the area says plans for the visit will disrespect their ancestors.
Critics slam 'propagandists' withholding B.C. pandemic polling data
A routine request to review government polls commissioned to gauge British Columbians' thoughts on pandemic measures has resulted in renewed criticism of the BC NDP's information-snuffing tactics.
Crews battling wildfire less than 2 km from fire-destroyed village of Lytton, B.C.
A fire burning near the Village of Lytton has grown to 75 hectares in size, and several First Nation reserves have been ordered to evacuate, B.C. officials said Thursday.
Federal government announces funding for projects, rail safety in southern Sask.
Federal Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, announced Ottawa’s funding plans to improve rail safety and efficiency in Regina and southern Saskatchewan at Intermobil terminal in Regina on Thursday.
Sask. to extend Moderna COVID-19 vaccine availability for children under 5
Saskatchewan is working to extend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine availability to children six months to five-years-old, in light of Health Canada's approval on Thursday.