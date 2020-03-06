Get ready for the weekend! While periods of snow are dusted away Friday morning, the sun will peek in and out, a high of 1C. Some flurries overnight and a chilly -12C until full sunshine on Saturday and a high of 2C. Early Saturday, don't be alarmed, the wind chill will make it feel more like -15 but will warm up quickly.

A balmy Sunday will greet you with a high of 7C and a mix of sun and cloud. The temperature will remain above the seasonal norm for only a few days and will become more moderate by Tuesday. Expect some precipitation, either rain or snow, or a mix of both between Sunday night and Tuesday. Environment Canada has not listed any accumulation at this stage, forecasters are monitoring as we move toward the weekend.

It's daylight savings this weekend. Don't forget to move your clocks forward on Saturday night before you go to bed.