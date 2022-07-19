Get ready for the heat! Scorching temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday

OTTAWA -

A heat warning is in effect for the national capital region.

According to Environment Canada, hot and humid conditions are expected today and Wednesday.

Tuesday, will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will be 30 but with humidex it will feel like 37.

Environment Canada says the overnight low near 20 C “will provide little relief from the heat.”

Wednesday will be a similar day- a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will be 31 but with humidex feel like 41.

Some relief will come on Thursday, the forecast calls for rain and a high of 28 C.