Get ready for the heat! Scorching temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday

Get ready for the heat! Scorching temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday

A dog enjoys a splash pad in Kanata. June 24, 2022. (Ian Urbach/CTV News Ottawa) A dog enjoys a splash pad in Kanata. June 24, 2022. (Ian Urbach/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

The 2.5 seconds that may have sealed Shinzo Abe's fate

Bodyguards could have saved Shinzo Abe if they shielded him or removed him from the line of fire in the 2.5 seconds between a missed first shot and a second round of gunfire that fatally wounded him, according to eight security experts who reviewed footage of the former Japanese leader's assassination.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina