Get ready for summer-like weather in Ottawa
What a difference a few days can make.
Days after a freezing rainstorm coated the city in ice and caused power outages across the Ottawa-Gatineau region, it's going to be a week of summer-like weather.
That includes a high of 27 C on Thursday, about 17 degrees higher than the normal temperature this time of year.
The warm week kicks off with mainly sunny conditions and a high of 16 C on Monday.
Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 17 C. Wednesday will see a high of 18 C.
Then we come to Thursday, which will feel like July. Thjere will be sunny weather and a high of 27 C, according to Environment Canada. The low that night will be 11 C, which is still warmer than the usual daytime high for this time of year.
Friday will cool down a bit, but will still be 23 C with a mix of sun and cloud.
