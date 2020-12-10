Advertisement
Get ready for snow and rain in Ottawa
Published Thursday, December 10, 2020 7:26AM EST
Vehicles travel on snow-covered Carling Ave. in Ottawa, Ont. in this undated photo. (Photo by Sébastien Artaud on Unsplash)
OTTAWA -- Expect a snowy, rainy few days ahead in the capital.
With a 30 per cent chance of flurries early Thursday morning, it could be the first of several days of precipitation.
After the flurries, Thursday will mostly be cloudy with a high of 2 C.
On Friday, expect a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle late in the afternoon. The high will be a balmy 6 C.
Periods of snow will begin Friday night, with snow continuing on Saturday and a high of 1 C.
Sunday, expect showers with a high of 4 C, changing to a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the evening.