OTTAWA -- Expect a snowy, rainy few days ahead in the capital.

With a 30 per cent chance of flurries early Thursday morning, it could be the first of several days of precipitation.

After the flurries, Thursday will mostly be cloudy with a high of 2 C.

On Friday, expect a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle late in the afternoon. The high will be a balmy 6 C.

Periods of snow will begin Friday night, with snow continuing on Saturday and a high of 1 C.

Sunday, expect showers with a high of 4 C, changing to a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the evening.