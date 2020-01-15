OTTAWA -- Get your shovel ready. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Ottawa region, with 10 to 15 cm of snow possible Wednesday night.

A low pressure system is tracking across the Great Lakes and snow is expected to start around 6:00 p.m. in the capital. It will likely start falling late in the afternoon in the Ottawa Valley, but Environment Canada says it's not clear which areas of Central and Eastern Ontario will receive the heaviest snowfall amounts.

Snowfall warnings may be issued during the day on Wednesday if some areas could get more than 15 cm of snow in 12 hours.