OTTAWA -- Are you ready for summer, Ottawa? Because we're getting a heavy dose of summer-like weather for the next few days.

Three of the next four days are expected to reach 30 C, according to Environment Canada, including Wednesday's sunny forecast.

It likely won't quite set a heat record; the warmest May 19 on record in Ottawa was 31.1 C in 1962. But it will be close.

There is also some humidity creeping in: the humidex will make it feel more like 31 on Wednesday.

On Thursday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28 C. The humidex will make it feel like 30.

Friday and Saturday will both see a mix of sun and cloud with highs of 30 C.

The temperature is forecast to return closer to seasonal norms on Sunday, with a high of 24 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers that day.

The normal high for this time of year is around 21 C.