Gelato bike stolen from restaurant in Ottawa's Little Italy

A Little Italy business is asking for help locating its stolen gelato bike.

Farinella says one of its new bikes was stolen from outside of its Rochester Street location Thursday night.

"Help us find her," Farinella said on Instagram.

The photo on social media shows the bike is white, with a white cube at the front of the bike and a green roof.

If anyone spots the gelato bike, they are asked to contact Farinella.