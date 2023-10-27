Gazans, Israelis share emotional stories as Israel-Hamas war escalates

The reality of war is all too real for everyday people caught in the crossfires of the Israel-Hamas war.

CTV Morning Live broadcast two powerful interviews from the conflict – a man who survived the attack at the Tribe of Nova music festival, recounting the terrifying hours he was holed up in a bomb shelter surrounded by a pile of bodies and a Palestinian – Canadian woman who has lost dozens of family members in the bombing of Gaza.

The conflict is deeply painful for Halla Al-Shaer, an Ottawa woman who says she has over 80 members of her family in Gaza since the war began.

She shared an emotional story of her family stuck in Gaza in a war that is only escalating.

"We're not doing okay," said Al-Shaer, who said she has lost 31 members from her mother's family and 55 from her father's side.

"It's a heavy weight to carry – we feel paralyzed."

Al-Shaer showed photos of her family, including two young children, who were killed by Israeli airstrikes. She shared the desperation her family is living through – with no end in sight.

"They're young kids- they're the ones that are paying the price," she said. "Their strength is so inspiring despite all the trauma they are enduring."

She says there is nowhere for her family to go.

"I think about how the mothers in Gaza carry their babies knowing that at some point they might have to bury their children before they go," she said.

"They are so resilient."

The Palestinian death toll passed 7,000 as Israel launched waves of airstrikes in response to the bloody Hamas rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7. The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza, which tracks the toll, released a detailed list, including names and ID numbers on Thursday. In the occupied West Bank, more than 110 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids since Oct. 7.

Israeli forces conducted another ground raid in Gaza in advance of an expected invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory. U.S. warplanes, meanwhile, struck targets in eastern Syria after attacks on U.S. forces by Iran-backed fighters, adding to regional tensions fuelled by the 3-week-old Gaza war.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians slain during the initial Hamas attack. In addition, 229 people -- including foreigners, children and older adults -- were taken by Hamas during the incursion and remain in captivity in Gaza. Four hostages were released earlier.

More than 260 of those killed during the Oct. 7 attack were from the open-air Tribe of Nova music festival, which is believed to be the worst civilian massacre in Israeli history.

Eitan Halle was at that festival and described a gruesome and traumatizing scene as Hamas militants attacked him and his friends as they were hiding in a roadside bomb shelter.

He says terrorists picked him up by his hair, looked at his condition and decided he was too far gone from his injuries to bother abducting him.

"I think they thought that I was actually dead," he told CTV Morning Live on Friday.

"If not, they would have taken me and definitely kidnapped me."

Halle was gravely injured in the attack and has several injuries including shrapnel in his face, torso, arms, legs and ruptured eardrums.

He describes a graphic scene, watching people around him being killed. One man in the shelter, he said, would throw back grenades shot at them by rocket-propelled grenades. The man was killed.

"He saved all of our lives," he said

"What happened there was a massacre, I can't really understand how someone could do that to civilians."

He then stayed there for five hours, fearing for his life. He recalls witnessing people around him being killed and now lives with the trauma of what he saw. He says that out of 30 people who entered the bunker, only seven came out alive.

"When they finished kidnapping people, they left us there in a pile of bodies with human parts all over the place," he said.

"It was the worst experience of my life."

With files from The Associated Press and CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure and Lisa Steacy