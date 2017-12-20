

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A local woman has been identified as the Canadian who was among 12 people killed in a bus crash in Mexico.

CTV News has confirmed Stephanie Horwood, of Gatineau, died after a bus carrying cruise passengers rolled over on a Mexican highway while en route to Mayan ruins. Horwood’s partner Fred and their two children suffered minor injuries.

Family members tell CTV this was Stephanie’s first cruise. She was 42 years old.

Global Affairs Canada says consular officials in Playa del Carmen and Ottawa are working to support the family.

Mexican officials said eight Americans, two Swedes, and one Mexican were the others killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The driver of the bus was injured and has been taken into custody, the state government said.

Royal Caribbean Cruises confirmed that 27 passengers from two of its cruise ships were on the bus at the time of the crash.

“Our hearts go out to all those involved in the bus accident,” company spokeswoman Cynthia Martinez said in a statement. “We are doing all we can to care for our guests, including assisting with medical care and transportation.”

With files from the Canadian Press and the Associated Press.