OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a Gatineau woman is facing a careless driving charge following a fatal crash in eastern Ontario.

Jean-Paul Bouffard, 73, was riding his motorcycle when he and another driver collided on Lafleche Side Road in The Nation Township just west of Ottawa on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

The Cornwall man died of his injuries.

In a press release sent Dec. 6, Russell County OPP said Pauline Viau, 78, of Gatineau, Que., is charged with careless driving causing death.

No other details were released.