A 20-year-old Gatineau woman is dead after a snowmobile collision in west Quebec Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on Lac Noir, about 60 kilometres north of Gatineau.

Sûreté du Québec said the woman was part of a group snowmobiling in the area.

At one point, her fellow snowmobilers noticed she was missing. She was found motionless on the lake.

Police believe she struck a stump at the edge of the lake and was thrown from the snowmobile.

She was declared dead in hospital. Police have not released her name.