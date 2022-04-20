Gatineau teen arrested following reports of threats to local high school

Gatineau police say a teenager has been arrested following reported threats made against a local high school.

Police received reports Tuesday afternoon about an alleged threat toward Du Versant high school on Cité Boulevard.

A student of the school was arrested Tuesday evening and has since been released on a promise to appear in court on charges of uttering threats. The teen was not identified.

Police are also investigating threats made against de l'Île high school on Saint-Rédempteur in the Hull sector. Investigators believe these are separate incidents.

In the meantime, Gatineau police say patrols have been increased around the establishments targeted by the threatening remarks.

“The SPVG takes this type of threat very seriously and makes sure to act quickly and diligently to identify the perpetrators,” the police service said in a news release.