Gatineau teen, 16, hospitalized for 'car surfing'

A 16-year-old Gatineau teenager was injured after falling from a moving vehicle while car surfing.

Gatineau Police say they attended a call for an unconscious teenager shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Rue de l'Oasis and Impasse des Vents, near Boulevard la Vérendrye Ouest in Gatineau, Que.

When police arrived, they found a young man had regained consciousness and was being cared for by paramedics.

Police learned that the teen had fallen from a moving vehicle while car surfing, which involves a person riding on the outside of a moving vehicle while being driven by another person.

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old, had his vehicle seized for seven days.

The drivers licence's of both teens were also suspended for seven days.

Each of them will receive a fine of $1,000 and 12 demerits on their driving records.