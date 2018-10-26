Gatineau taxi driver charged for sexually assaulting disabled teen
The side of a Gatineau police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 12:58PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 26, 2018 12:59PM EDT
Gatineau Police have charged a 48-year-old taxi driver for sexually assaulting a severely disabled teen.
Michel Vanier is facing charges of sexual exploitation and indecent acts.
Police say Vanier was working as a driver for Taxi Royal, a company contracted to do work for Gatineau’s STO para-transit service.
Vanier appeared in court on October 23 and was released with conditions, including he stay away from minors unless supervised by a responsible person.
Police believe there could be more victims, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.