

CTV Ottawa





Gatineau Police have charged a 48-year-old taxi driver for sexually assaulting a severely disabled teen.

Michel Vanier is facing charges of sexual exploitation and indecent acts.

Police say Vanier was working as a driver for Taxi Royal, a company contracted to do work for Gatineau’s STO para-transit service.

Vanier appeared in court on October 23 and was released with conditions, including he stay away from minors unless supervised by a responsible person.

Police believe there could be more victims, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.