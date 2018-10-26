

CTV Ottawa





Gatineau Police have charged a 48-year-old taxi driver for sexually assaulting a severely disabled teen.

Michel Vanier is facing charges of sexual exploitation and indecent acts.

Police say Vanier was working as a driver for Taxi Loyal, a company contracted to do work for Gatineau’s STO para-transit service. Vanier is no longer working for the company.

Vanier is also the main suspect in two other cases, but investigators are not sharing the details of those allegations yet.

Vanier appeared in court on October 23 and was released with conditions, including he stay away from minors unless supervised by a responsible person.

Police believe there could be more victims, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.