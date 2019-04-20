

For Camile Lamoine, protecting his home was a family affair Saturday. Nearly two years after his basement, and everything in it, was ruined by flooding.

“It came up seven feet in one night and that's what we're expecting again tonight,” said niece Sylvie Lamoine. “We're not taking any chances, we hope this is not going to happen, but we've seen the worst and we're expecting the worst.

Sylvie, her relatives, friends and neighbours started sandbagging at 7am; building massive walls to keep the water out.

His daughter. Marianne Fortin, says their mom passed away shortly after the last flood.

“In 2017, my mom refused to leave the home,” she said. “It's awful losing all what you built, what you worked for.”

Fortin said the stress is wearing on her father too.

Neighbouring streets have been closed off to traffic with water 5-10mmdeep along Rue Saint Franocis-Xavier . Businesses and homes sandbagged trying to beat the rush of water before it reaches their doorstep.

Ankle deep with water already flooding streets in Gatineau - this is Rue Saint Francois-Xavier where police are warning drivers to stay away ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/noldSKW6at — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) April 20, 2019

Inside the Beaudry Arena in Gatineau, nearly 500 volunteers with shovels in-hand filled more than 100,000 sandbags.

“People bonding even when they didn’t know each other.” said volunteer Mathieu Dupont.

Residents did their part to help total strangers in need, trying to prevent another tragic flood along the Ottawa River.

“I really think this time it's going to make a big difference,” said Jacob Larin.