

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





Gatineau's mayor expects water levels will exceed the historic floods of 2017 by Monday or Tuesday. And worse, they'll stay that way for at least a couple of weeks meaning hundreds of folks will be out of their homes for some time to come. Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin says the next few weeks will be long and difficult. He says while there may be fewer people flooded than in 2017, the flooding itself will be worse.

Jacques Beland has four days’ worth of food he’s putting in a rowboat, ready to hunker down in his home with his wife and hopefully wait out the flood.

“We are going to stay in our house,” says Beland, “Yes ma’am. Regardless of how high it goes, we're staying in our house.”

Each day more and more of Rue Saint-Louis in Pointe Gatineau disappears as the flood waters rise. Gatineau's mayor expects levels will exceed that of 2017 by early next week and take at least two weeks to recede, putting them, he says, in uncharted waters.

“That's way longer than last time,” says Pedneaud-Jobin, “which means people who expect to go back to their houses will have to stay in hotels longer. We’re in unknown territory here,” he says, “and what we’re going to live through in the next few weeks we’ve never seen before. The next few weeks will be long and hard,” he told reporters at a news conference in Gatineau.

So far, some 1800 houses are in the flood zone and about 4-thousand people at risk though only about 726 have officially asked for help as of Thursday night.

Helene Gunville will now be one of them. She's lived all her life on Rue Saint-Louis. Thursday night will be her last night for a while once she finds somewhere to stay.

“I don’t know. I saw the Croix Rouge and she told me I’m going to have something but I don't know what time, tomorrow, today. So it’s hard,” she says as her voice breaks.

Pedneaud-Jobin says flooding will be worse this time but anticipates fewer victims because they're better prepared, thanks to folks like André Asselin, who's been helping sandbag for a week now, every day and all day.

“Yes, from 11 a.m.,” he says, “to 9 p.m.”

Matai Cright has come out to fill bags as well and encourages others to lend a hand.

“A message for everybody,” he says, “if you can help, come here, fill the bags and help us.”

For Pierre, those sandbags have kept his house dry for now at least.

“We have no water in the basement because of the pump,” he says, “but if the water continues to rise, that's it.”

Jacques Beland, though, isn't ready to throw in the towel just yet.

“If they don't cut power,” he says, “then we're going to (stay here until I) die here.”

“I hope not,” says CTV’s Joanne Schnurr. “Me neither,” he jokes.

And that's the remarkable thing about this disaster. People always manage to find a reason to smile or be thankful. One man, his house underwater, told CTV News at least he has his health.