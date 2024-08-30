Gatineau, Que. teen facing 12 fines for renting out dad's boat illegally, police say

A teenager in Gatineau, Que. is facing 12 tickets for allegedly renting out his dad's boat as part of an illegal watercraft rental business in the Aylmer Marina this summer, according to police.

The Gatineau Police Department launched an investigation targeting an illegal watercraft rental business in the Aylmer sector in early August. The operation on Aug. 2 followed "numerous complaints of dangerous behaviour" on the Ottawa River.

"It turns out that a teenager was illegally renting out a watercraft," said police.

The teen received 12 tickets for a variety of offences, including lending a watercraft to a person who did not have the skills, allowing someone to use the boat without the necessary equipment and renting a watercraft to a person under the age of 14.

Police say three people who rented the boat also received fines for various reasons, including operating a boat without the necessary skills and using a boat in a reckless manner.

Police say that since the teenager was operating a business without a permit, they could receive other fines from the City of Gatineau.