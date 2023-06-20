Gatineau, Que. rent prices on the rise but still cheaper than Ottawa

Rental prices in Gatineau, Que. have long been lower than they are in Ottawa, but finding a cheaper place to live on the Quebec side is becoming harder as vacancy rates plummet.

When Daniel Rasmussen and his son, Hunter, moved from Petawawa to an Alymer, Que. living complex in 2021, the decision is obvious.

"I'm a retired veteran and I needed to move closer to family," he said. "When I started looking for housing places to live the price difference between the Ottawa side and the Quebec side was so drastic that it made the choice pretty easy."

Rasmussen saves thousands of dollars each year in housing costs and says that while taxes are higher in Quebec, the overall cost of living remains far better.

"Amazing services here, they have what's called the Gatineau-Plus card and you just pay annually and it just opens up tons of amenities," says Rasmussen. "Swimming pools, kayak rentals, skates, snow shoes you name it they have it so if you have families and kids again it's a no-brainer."

According to rental.ca, the average price of a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa is $1,972 per month, compared with Gatineau's lower price of $1,732.

While Gatineau remains less expensive, finding an apartment has become difficult as the vacancy rate has dropped below one per cent.

Karina Oseicka, with the Office d'habitation de l'Outaouais, an organization which helps individuals find living spaces, including affordable housing placements, says over the last three years, more than 16,000 people have moved from Ottawa to Gatineau, which has drained the area of apartment rentals.

"It's like a small city moved into our city and it's just crazy. To find something, that's one problem, but to find something affordable good luck," says Oseika. "When people want to move, there is almost nothing on the market. Many are now choosing to not move and stay put, but for those who must, the budget is higher and some don't have a lot of money left over, so they have to make sacrifices elsewhere, and so they will turn to food banks, for example. We really need to build more affordable housing and not just in the city of Gatineau but in all of the province. We need all levels of government to remove barriers to construction just to help us do it easily and quick."

Gatineau's median rental price is now the highest in the province of Quebec.

While the rush of Ottawa residents has slowed post-pandemic, Gatineau's housing market remains an attractive option. The average home price hovers round $500,000, about 25 per cent lower than it is in the capital. Real estate broker, Ali Saad, of Groupe Saad Avila Re/Max Direct, says cross-border sales continues at a steady pace.

"We noticed a trend of buyers coming here because they get a better bang for their buck," he says. "If you want to work in Kanata and buy a house in Orleans, if you buy a house in Alymer, it's going to take you less time to drive from Orleans to Kanata. And if you live right in the centre of Hull, it would take you seven to 10 minutes to drive downtown, compared to somewhere else in any suburb in Ottawa."

These are savings Rasmussen says he will have to consider when he makes the move to home-ownership.

"I wasn't planning to stay here [in Gatineau] too long, but now with all the prices just going crazy I mean what do you do?"