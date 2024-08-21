OTTAWA
    • Gatineau, Que. police seek hit-and-run suspect who struck teenager on moped

    Gatineau police are looking for the driver of this grey pickup truck following a hit-and-run crash that injured a 16-year-old girl on July 8, 2024. (Gatineau police/handout) Gatineau police are looking for the driver of this grey pickup truck following a hit-and-run crash that injured a 16-year-old girl on July 8, 2024. (Gatineau police/handout)
    Police in Gatineau are asking for the public's help locating the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run crash in July that injured a 16-year-old girl.

    It happened around 7:30 p.m. July 8 in the area of boulevard de l'Hôpital and boulevard Saint-René Ouest in the Gatineau sector. According to police several witnesses said the driver of a northbound pickup truck struck a girl on a westbound moped and sped away.

    Bystanders rushed to the girl's aid, who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

    "The SPVG would like to thank the citizens present who came to the victim's aid, because their actions made a difference," police said in a news release Wednesday.

    Police are looking for a grey, four-door Ford F-series truck, either a 250 or 350 Super Duty. A logo in the door suggests that the truck could be equipped with a diesel engine, police said. It has vertical door handles, a set of running boards and, at the time of the incident, it had a large ladder in the back, leaning on a fixed support and protruding over the roof.

    Gatineau police say a grey pickup truck with a ladder on the back was involved in a hit-and-run crash on July 8, 2024, that left a 16-year-old girl injured. (Gatineau police/CTV News Ottawa)

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Gatineau police at 819-243-4636, option 5. 

