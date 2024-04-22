Gatineau, Que. police arrest man accused of stabbing 81-year-old

Gatineau police say a 41-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing near a seniors' residence Monday.

Police were called to rue Vianney at around 10:30 a.m. The victim, an 81-year-old man, was seriously injured. He was taken to hospital and police said he was conscious at the time.

A suspect was arrested a short distance away.

Police continue to investigate, but initial investigation suggests the victim and the suspect do not know each other.

The suspect remains in custody and will appear in court Tuesday, where charges will be laid.