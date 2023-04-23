Gatineau, Que. man killed in single-vehicle crash in eastern Ontario

A 27-year-old Gatineau, Que. man is dead following a single-vehicle crash west of Ottawa.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 7, near Kellar Road, in Addington Highlands Township just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police say the initial investigation shows the driver of a vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 7 lost control and ended up in the water of a nearby swampy area.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the passenger in the vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate.