Gatineau, Que. man charged in hit-and-run that injured road worker

Police in western Quebec say a 19-year-old Gatineau man is facing charges following a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman working as a traffic controller near l'Ange-Gardien.

MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police said a driver travelling southbound on Highway 309 didn't stop at the worker's request and hit her with his vehicle before driving away toward Highway 50 just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The woman's injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect abandoned his vehicle near the Highway 50 on-ramp. Police found him in the middle of the road, trying to stop traffic. An officer used pepper spray on the man during the first attempt to arrest him, but he escaped and ran toward the nearby woods, where he was apprehended. Police said a Good Samaritan who saw the scene stopped to help the officer.

The driver, who was not named in a news release, is facing charges related to the hit-and-run as well as impaired driving charges. Police also allege his licence was suspended and he is expected to face additional charges.