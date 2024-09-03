Gatineau, Que. man accused of driving impaired after rear-ending police cruiser

Gatineau police say a 61-year-old man is accused of impaired driving following a rear-end collision with a police cruiser on Labour Day

The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the Guy Lafleur highway. The police car was parked with its lights flashing to warn motorists to slow down while firefighters were battling a vehicle fire nearby.

A police officer was in the cruiser when a driver hit it from behind. The officer was taken to hospital. Her injuries are considered minor.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt. He had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, police alleged. His licence has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle has been seized for 30 days.

Gatineau police noted two other collisions related to impaired driving over the long weekend.

On Saturday, just after midnight, a driver hit a light post at the corner of boulevard Maloney Est and rue Pélissier. Police arrested a 27-year-old man, who is now facing a 90-day licence suspension.

Then, at around 3 a.m. Saturday, police were called to boulevard Maloney Est near rue Doré for a driver who hit a traffic light.

The two people in the car had run away from the scene, but were located a short time later. A 48-year-old man tested at twice the legal limit, police said. He is facing charges of impaired driving and leaving the scene of an accident. His licence is also suspended for 90 days and his vehicle is impounded for 30 days.

No injuries were reported in the other two crashes.