Gatineau, Que. bank employee helps stop suspected grandparent scam
Gatineau police say a quick-thinking bank employee helped protect a man from fraud after suspecting he was the target of a grandparent scam.
Police said the employee's vigilance helped lead to the arrest of four people.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
The target had been called Monday by a woman claiming to be his granddaughter, who said she was in trouble and needed money. The man went to his bank to withdraw the funds, when the teller expressed concern. The man confirmed with his granddaughter that she was all right and then called police to report the scam.
The suspect was supposed to come to the victim's home to collect the money. Police were there to meet him. He attempted to run away but was quickly arrested.
Three other men in the car drove away but were later arrested in the Val-Tétreau district in Hull after abandoning their vehicle.
Two of the men, a 19-year-old from Gatineau and a 23-year-old from Ottawa, were released with charges pending. Two other men remain in custody.
Édouard Sami, 25, of Montreal is accused of fraud and obstructing police.
Francis Igor Samputu, 24, of Ottawa is charged with obstructing police and dangerous driving.
Grandparent scams often involve a fraudster calling an elderly target, claiming to be a family member who is in need of cash because of an emergency. The caller tells the target to get money but not to tell anyone else, claiming they're embarrassed. The scam usually involves sending other people, not the family member, to pick up the cash at the victim's home because the victim is unable to come.
Police remind residents that fraud can happen to anyone. It's important to verify that a caller is who they claim to be, especially if they're asking for money. Ask questions that only the family member would know how to answer. When in doubt, hang up. It's also advised to call the family member back on the usual phone number one has to check in with them. Be suspicious of anyone requesting large sums of money in the form of gift cards or cryptocurrency.
Anyone who suspects they might have been the victim or the target of fraud is encouraged to call police. You can also contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how a 'little saliva' could detect Stage 1 cancer
Scientists at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden have developed a method for detecting cancer using artificial intelligence and a simple saliva test.
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals she was diagnosed with lung cancer
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci underwent a recent surgery for lung cancer. Micucci, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom, shared the news of her diagnosis and treatment on social media over the weekend.
U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could undo Capitol riot charge against hundreds, including Trump
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear an appeal that could upend hundreds of charges stemming from the Capitol riot, including against former President Donald Trump.
AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why
A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.
9 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza City ambush in sign that Hamas resistance is still strong
Hamas militants carried out one of the deadliest single attacks on Israeli soldiers since the ground invasion of Gaza began, killing at least nine in an ambush in a dense urban neighbourhood, the military said Wednesday, a sign of the stiff resistance Hamas still poses despite more than two months of devastating bombardment.
Russian man who arrived on Los Angeles flight without passport or ticket charged with federal crime
A Russian man who flew on a plane from Denmark to Los Angeles in November without a passport or ticket told U.S. authorities he didn't remember how he got through security in Europe, according to a federal complaint filed by the FBI.
This bird isn't just half green and half blue -- it's half female and half male
Birdwatchers have captured a phenomenon so rare it hasn't been seen in more than a century: an example of a green honeycreeper with bright green, female plumage on the left half of its body and bright blue, male plumage on the right half.
'We really need tips': Sask. community continues search for man who went missing without a trace
A family is looking for answers 17 days after a Maple Creek, Sask. man left his home in the community – with no one hearing from him since.
Argentina peso devalued over 50% as country's inflation races toward 200%
Argentina's government allowed the peso currency to plunge over 50% to 801 per U.S. dollar on Wednesday as markets cautiously welcomed the first details of President Javier Milei's plans to shock Argentina's beleaguered economy back on track.
Atlantic
-
Power restoration work continues in the Maritimes after windstorm
Power companies across the Maritimes continue to work restoring electricity to thousands of customers left in the dark after a powerful windstorm raged through the region.
-
Pilot project lets snowmobiles on roads, shoulders in parts of N.S.
A new pilot project will let Nova Scotia snowmobiles on roadways and road shoulders in parts of Lunenburg and Inverness counties this winter.
-
AGING IN CANADA
AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why
A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW 'Stressed and devastated': Woman loses more than $7,000 to investment scam seen on TikTok
An Ontario mother hoping to invest money to help her son with autism said she lost more than $7,000 that she invested in an online investment platform.
-
Best meteor shower of the year can be seen from Toronto Wednesday night
Bright and brilliant colours will streak across the sky on Wednesday night as the Geminids meteor shower reaches its annual peak.
-
Ontario housing minister to make announcement amid Peel Region uncertainty
Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra is set to make an announcement Wednesday amid reports the Doug Ford government may be changing its mind on dissolving Peel Region.
Montreal
-
Legault says negotiations with teachers going 'very well'
Quebec François Legault says negotiations with teachers are going 'very well,' and said he hopes children will return to school as early as Monday.
-
Montreal man found guilty of police officer attempted murder that led to innocent man's arrest
A Quebec Superior Court jury has found a Montreal man guilty for the attempted murder of a Montreal police (SPVM) officer in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood in 2021, which led to the arrest of an innocent man at the time.
-
20,000 tears in Olympic Stadium roof, says Quebec
The Legault government in Quebec City will study the business case for the Olympic Park in January, and only then will it reveal the cost of the potential replacement of the stadium's roof, Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx said on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's how a 'little saliva' could detect Stage 1 cancer
Scientists at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden have developed a method for detecting cancer using artificial intelligence and a simple saliva test.
-
North Bay police release photos of suspects in 'tacks in tires' scam
After a woman's purse was stolen Sunday by a man in a distraction scheme involving thumbtacks in the parking lot of the North Bay mall, police are releasing photos of two suspects.
-
Changes coming to Canada Pension Plan in 2024
The limit of how much of your income you contribute to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) has increased over the years, but 2024 will see a significant change for middle income earners.
London
-
Passenger vehicle and semi truck collide in Huron County
OPP were called to the scene at the intersection of Donnybrook Line and Belgrave Road in Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday where a passenger vehicle and semi truck collided.
-
Groundbreaking treatments expected to help paediatric epilepsy patients
A first in Canada for paediatric epilepsy treatment has taken place at Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre. Makayla Douglass, 11, could experience up to 30 seizures a day prior to a new procedure called Radiofrequency Thermocoagulation.
-
'Disrespectful and patently untrue': City Manager blasts comment by Coun. Stevenson
About five hours into Tuesday’s meeting of the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee, debate turned to the frequency of staff reports meant to update council about the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness.
Winnipeg
-
Fire closes section of Disraeli Freeway
A section of the Disraeli Freeway was closed on Wednesday morning due to a fire.
-
Charges laid after shooting of bald eagle in Manitoba
Conservations officers have laid charges against a Manitoba man for shooting and killing a bald eagle.
-
Manitoba ends pause on new gambling operations, focuses on public alcohol sales
The Manitoba government is looking at expanding the gambling industry for the first time in years, and offering more alcohol through government-run retail stores.
Kitchener
-
'Shameful' and 'inexcusable': Justice denied for Fergus, Ont. woman after sexual assault case tossed out due to court delays
A Fergus, Ont. woman has lost all faith in the justice system after her sexual assault case was thrown out due to staffing shortages and courtroom closures.
-
Reports of Tesla driver approaching girls under investigation
Waterloo regional police are investigating three separate incidents where someone in a black Tesla approached girls. It unclear if the cases are connected.
-
Cambridge residents weigh in on proposed plan for Preston Springs Hotel site
A plan for the site of the former Preston Springs Hotel was presented to Cambridge council Tuesday night. It comes nearly three years after the historic building on Fountain Street was torn down, a decision that sparked controversy in the community.
Calgary
-
'Jamming it down our throat': Southeast Calgary residents fight back against social housing initiative
Residents in Albert Park/Radisson Heights met with city officials on Tuesday night to discuss a plan to build more affordable housing on the site of an old Calgary school, an idea that some aren't happy about.
-
Man killed, 2 people in custody after Temple Drive incident: Calgary police
A man was killed in a traffic incident in the northeast community of Temple on Tuesday.
-
Calgary councillor could be sanctioned for hitting the links during council meeting
Calgary's integrity commissioner has recommended Ward 13 Coun. Dan McLean be sanctioned after it was discovered he was playing golf while attending a virtual council meeting this summer.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers' union says government 'squandered' one of its last chances to avoid job action
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says labour disruption is "virtually inevitable" after a lack of progress over five days of meetings with a labour ministry conciliation board.
-
'He helps me learn new things': Saskatoon teacher recognized with top teaching award
To understand David Crowell's passion for science, you just need to speak to his students.
-
Martensville Fire Department seeks tips on two major suspicious fires
Firefighters in Martensville battled two major fires overnight and into Tuesday morning using reinforcement from nearby towns to help.
Edmonton
-
Pedestrian killed on Sturgeon County highway
A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 37 in Sturgeon County on Tuesday.
-
Future service dogs navigate security, board planes at Edmonton airport
Future service dogs learned some new tricks at the Edmonton International Airport (YEG) in November.
-
Oilers top Blackhawks 4-1 for 8th straight win
Chapter one of the Clash of the Connors went to the red-hot Edmonton Oilers.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver mayor taking the next step in abolishing the city’s park board
During Wednesday's council meeting, Mayor Ken Sim is expected to bring forward a motion calling on the province to make amendments to the Vancouver Charter in order to give the city authorization to scrap the park board.
-
Driver shot early Wednesday morning in Surrey, RCMP say
Police are investigating a shooting in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood that left a driver hospitalized early Wednesday morning.
-
Mounties seek suspect after $20K in jewelry stolen from Langford store
Mounties in Langford, B.C., are searching for a man who allegedly stole $20,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers' union says government 'squandered' one of its last chances to avoid job action
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says labour disruption is "virtually inevitable" after a lack of progress over five days of meetings with a labour ministry conciliation board.
-
'We really need tips': Sask. community continues search for man who went missing without a trace
A family is looking for answers 17 days after a Maple Creek, Sask. man left his home in the community – with no one hearing from him since.
-
Regina luxury countertop firm's closure costs customers thousands
Several customers of Regina business, Luxury Granite, Quartz & Marble have been left with unfilled orders after the store closed at the end of November.