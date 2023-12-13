Gatineau, Que. bank employee helps stop suspected grandparent scam

OTTAWA
    Gatineau police say a quick-thinking bank employee helped protect a man from fraud after suspecting he was the target of a grandparent scam.

    Police said the employee's vigilance helped lead to the arrest of four people.

    The target had been called Monday by a woman claiming to be his granddaughter, who said she was in trouble and needed money. The man went to his bank to withdraw the funds, when the teller expressed concern. The man confirmed with his granddaughter that she was all right and then called police to report the scam.

    The suspect was supposed to come to the victim's home to collect the money. Police were there to meet him. He attempted to run away but was quickly arrested.

    Three other men in the car drove away but were later arrested in the Val-Tétreau district in Hull after abandoning their vehicle.

    Two of the men, a 19-year-old from Gatineau and a 23-year-old from Ottawa, were released with charges pending. Two other men remain in custody.

    Édouard Sami, 25, of Montreal is accused of fraud and obstructing police.

    Francis Igor Samputu, 24, of Ottawa is charged with obstructing police and dangerous driving.

    Grandparent scams often involve a fraudster calling an elderly target, claiming to be a family member who is in need of cash because of an emergency. The caller tells the target to get money but not to tell anyone else, claiming they're embarrassed. The scam usually involves sending other people, not the family member, to pick up the cash at the victim's home because the victim is unable to come.

    Police remind residents that fraud can happen to anyone. It's important to verify that a caller is who they claim to be, especially if they're asking for money. Ask questions that only the family member would know how to answer. When in doubt, hang up. It's also advised to call the family member back on the usual phone number one has to check in with them. Be suspicious of anyone requesting large sums of money in the form of gift cards or cryptocurrency. 

    Anyone who suspects they might have been the victim or the target of fraud is encouraged to call police. You can also contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre

