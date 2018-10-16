

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





Six hours from now, Canada's legal framework on cannabis will change forever. Recreational use will be legal, the second country in the world to do so.

This day is being met with excitement for some and trepidation for others. There's a lot of uncertainty in terms of the demand, the readiness of our police forces.

One thing is sure: there's no turning back.

Business has been unusually brisk today at Cannabliss, an illegal cannabis dispensary on Preston Street.

And with reason.

“Ten o'clock we close,” says Blayne Farquharson with Cannabliss, “and this will be a vacant shop tomorrow.”

The 30 or so pot shops in Ottawa were told to shut their doors at midnight tonight if they wanted any chance of reopening legally in April.

Dave Knapik is a medicinal cannabis user, “I'm disappointed,” he says, “I think this place was run professionally.”

People will only be able to buy their pot for now in Ontario on line.

“It's funny to see,” says Xander Robson with Cannabliss, “we've legalized a drug with a lot of stigma and the stigma hasn't changed at all and the government is cashing in on a cash crop.”

That same government today hinted at the possibility of pardons for those previously prosecuted under the old cannabis laws. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “We're going to be working on that as soon as the day of legalization comes into force. We'll be working on that in the coming days and weeks.”

In Toronto, Ontario's premier Doug Ford blasted the Trudeau government for rushing legislation through without giving police the proper tools to deal with impaired drivers.

‘‘This is deeply concerning,” Premier Doug Ford said, “and make no mistake, by rushing legal cannabis before ensuring police have tools they need, the Trudeau Liberals are putting people at risk.”

Gatineau police however said they've got the tools they need and will immediately step up roadside spot checks to look drug impairment.

Inspector-chef Serge Guindon is with the Gatineau police, “We want to push it harder than before to make sure people understand that driving under the influence is criminal and dangerous.”

A new Nanos poll suggests that may not be necessary. The poll for CTV News suggests most Canadians aren't interested in smoking cannabis once it's legal anyway. The poll found that 71% of respondents weren't interested at all while another 8% were somewhat not interested.

Interest is strong though for a new class at the University of Ottawa, the first of its kind that will teach Cannabis Law.

Megan Wallace practices business law with Perley-Robertson, Hill & McDougall and will be one of two professors teaching the class.

“We're going to have an opportunity to work with this group of students and talk about a number of changes,” she says, “in terms of the regulatory scheme and what that looks like for employment law and criminal law and things like that.”

Already, the class is full and there's a long waiting list to get in.