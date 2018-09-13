Gatineau Police shot and kill bear involved in collision
The side of a Gatineau police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 3:00AM EDT
Gatineau Police euthanized a bear that was struck by a vehicle.
The bear suffered serious injuries when it was hit by the vehicle at chemin Vanier and boulevard des Allumettieres Wednesday afternoon.
Police say based on the advice of wildlife officials, the bear was shot and killed.
NCC officials believe the hot summer is the reason for an increase in bear sightings across the National Capital Region.
Last Thursday, a black bear was found wandering in the ByWard Market. It was safely tranquilized and relocated to a forest in Lanark.