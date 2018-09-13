

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Gatineau Police euthanized a bear that was struck by a vehicle.

The bear suffered serious injuries when it was hit by the vehicle at chemin Vanier and boulevard des Allumettieres Wednesday afternoon.

Police say based on the advice of wildlife officials, the bear was shot and killed.

NCC officials believe the hot summer is the reason for an increase in bear sightings across the National Capital Region.

Last Thursday, a black bear was found wandering in the ByWard Market. It was safely tranquilized and relocated to a forest in Lanark.