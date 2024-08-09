OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Gatineau police seize drugs, 3D-printed gun parts following raids on both sides of Ottawa River

    Gatineau Police Gatineau Police
    Share

    Gatineau police say one man has been arrested after a large amount of drugs was seized during searches this week.

    Officers raided two homes in the region on Tuesday, one in the Plateau sector in Gatineau and one in Ottawa.

    During the operation, police seized 600 grams of cocaine, more than 6,000 methamphetamine tablets, 15 g of crystal meth, and several other drugs, as well as two 3D printers and two 3D-printed gun frames.

    Police also seized several thousand dollars in cash and a vehicle.

    The suspect who was arrested at the scene is expected to face several drug- and firearm-related charges.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News