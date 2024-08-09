Gatineau police seize drugs, 3D-printed gun parts following raids on both sides of Ottawa River

Gatineau police say one man has been arrested after a large amount of drugs was seized during searches this week.

Officers raided two homes in the region on Tuesday, one in the Plateau sector in Gatineau and one in Ottawa.

During the operation, police seized 600 grams of cocaine, more than 6,000 methamphetamine tablets, 15 g of crystal meth, and several other drugs, as well as two 3D printers and two 3D-printed gun frames.

Police also seized several thousand dollars in cash and a vehicle.

The suspect who was arrested at the scene is expected to face several drug- and firearm-related charges.