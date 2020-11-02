GATINEAU, QC. -- Gatineau police say officers arrested a man and seized an airsoft rifle after shutting down a neighbourhood to search for a reportedly armed man.

In a series of tweets, Gatineau police said a police operation was underway in the area of boulevard Labrosse south of boulevard Maloney on Monday morning following reports of a suspicious person.

Opération policière en cours dans le secteur du boulevard Labrosse au sud du boulevard Maloney à #Gatineau. La #circulation pourrait être entravée. Veuillez éviter le secteur. L'intervention est en lien avec une personne suspecte. Plus d'infos à venir. — PoliceGatineau (@PoliceGatineau) November 2, 2020

Several roads in the area were closed and some homes were evacuated. Residents were housed in STO buses. No acts of violence had been reported.

#OPGatineau : Par mesure de sécurité, nous procédons à l'évacuation de certaines résidences. La personne suspecte n'a pas encore été localisée, mais aucun acte de violence n'a été rapporté pour le moment. Des autobus de la STO sont sur les lieux pour les personnes évacuées. https://t.co/1CYexEGnoc — PoliceGatineau (@PoliceGatineau) November 2, 2020

Later, police confirmed that they were searching for an individual who was possibly armed. Residents who had not been evacuated were asked to remain indoors.

#OPGatineau : Nous sommes toujours en opération pour localiser un homme suspect possiblement armé dans un secteur précis. SVP évitez ce secteur. Nous demandons aux gens habitant le périmètre de demeurer à l'intérieur pour faciliter le travail des policiers. #Gatineau https://t.co/GqKCIh5GkM — PoliceGatineau (@PoliceGatineau) November 2, 2020

An individual was arrested shortly after noon Monday. Police said he was seen carrying a long gun with a sight, which later turned out to be an airsoft rifle.

No charges have been announced.