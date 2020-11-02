Advertisement
Gatineau police seize airsoft gun after investigating reports of armed man
Gatineau Police
GATINEAU, QC. -- Gatineau police say officers arrested a man and seized an airsoft rifle after shutting down a neighbourhood to search for a reportedly armed man.
In a series of tweets, Gatineau police said a police operation was underway in the area of boulevard Labrosse south of boulevard Maloney on Monday morning following reports of a suspicious person.
Several roads in the area were closed and some homes were evacuated. Residents were housed in STO buses. No acts of violence had been reported.
Later, police confirmed that they were searching for an individual who was possibly armed. Residents who had not been evacuated were asked to remain indoors.
An individual was arrested shortly after noon Monday. Police said he was seen carrying a long gun with a sight, which later turned out to be an airsoft rifle.
No charges have been announced.