GATINEAU, QUE. -- Gatineau police (SPVG) are appealing to the public for help following two serious collisions this past weekend.

The first was a head-on collision that involved three vehicles. Police said it happened on a stretch of Montée Paiement, between St-Thomas and St-Columban at around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.

A woman in her 70s, the driver of one of the vehicles, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of another vehicle, a 19-year-old man, was also injured but was quickly discharged. The driver of the third vehicle involved was not hurt.

Police spoke to several witnesses at the scene and say it's believed that one of the vehicles involved—a white 2010 Toyota Corolla—was travelling southbound in the northbound lane at the time.

Investigators are now asking for any additional witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The second crash happened Sunday at around 8 p.m. at the intersection of boulevard Maloney Ouest and rue de l'Alliance.

Police were called to the area when the driver of a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 25-year-old man, was taken to the Hull hospital for treatment and later transferred to a hospital in Ottawa for emergency surgery.

Police said they also spoke with the driver of the vehicle involved and ruled out alcohol or drugs as a factor in the crash, however the exact circumstances of the collision remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding these collisions is invited to contact the SPVG info line at 819-243-INFO (4636), option 5. All information will be treated confidentially.