Gatineau police seek suspect in hit-and-run that injured elderly pedestrian

Gatineau police are looking for the driver of a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash earlier this week.

Police were called to the intersection of rue de l'Alliance and boulevard de la Gappe at around 11 a.m. Monday after a driver struck a pedestrian.

The victim, a 94-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The suspect, however, did not remain at the scene.

Police are now looking for the driver of a recent model black Kia Sorento.

Anyone with information about this event or the suspicious vehicle to contact Detective Sergeant Renée-Anne St-Amant at 819 243-2345, ext. 1668 or by email st-amant.renee-anne@gatineau.ca.