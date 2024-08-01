OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Gatineau police seek suspect in hit-and-run that injured elderly pedestrian

    Gatineau police are looking for the driver of this vehicle, suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run crash on July 29, 2024, that injured a 94-year-old pedestrian. (Gatineau Police/handout) Gatineau police are looking for the driver of this vehicle, suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run crash on July 29, 2024, that injured a 94-year-old pedestrian. (Gatineau Police/handout)
    Share

    Gatineau police are looking for the driver of a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run crash earlier this week.

    Police were called to the intersection of rue de l'Alliance and boulevard de la Gappe at around 11 a.m. Monday after a driver struck a pedestrian.

    The victim, a 94-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The suspect, however, did not remain at the scene.

    Police are now looking for the driver of a recent model black Kia Sorento.

    Anyone with information about this event or the suspicious vehicle to contact Detective Sergeant Renée-Anne St-Amant at 819 243-2345, ext. 1668 or by email st-amant.renee-anne@gatineau.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Olympics gymnastics latest: Simone Biles becomes oldest women's gymnastics champ since 1952

    Simone Biles, fresh off leading the U.S. women’s gymnastics team back to the gold medal in team competition, is back on the mat today for the Paris Olympics all-around finals. The 27-year-old is attempting to become the oldest women’s all-around champion since 1952, taking on a field that includes Brazilian star Rebeca Andrade and defending Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News