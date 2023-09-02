Gatineau police seek help locating missing man

Roger Cuerrier. 55, was last seen in Gatineau Sept. 2, 2023. (Gatineau police/handout) Roger Cuerrier. 55, was last seen in Gatineau Sept. 2, 2023. (Gatineau police/handout)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina