Gatineau police seek help locating missing man

Gatineau police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 55-year-old man.

Roger Cuerrier was last seen before noon Saturday at his home in Gatineau near boulevards Labrosse and la Vérendrye.

He left in his red, 2014 Ford F-150 with Quebec plates N73 GQK.

Police say there are concerns for his safety and wellbeing.

Cuerrier is described as white, around 5-foot-8 (178 cm) and approximately 194 lbs (88 kg). He's balding, has no beard and has blue eyes. He speaks English.

A clothing description is unavailable beyond white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Gatineau police at 819-246-0222.