GATINEAU, QUE. -- Gatineau police are asking for the public's help finding an 87-year-old woman, last seen in the Aylmer sector on Monday, Nov. 9.

Marielle Fecteau left her Aylmer home Monday afternoon to drive to Wakefield, according to police, but she has not returned. Police say she may have gone to Montreal, where she is from.

Fecteau is described as white, 5'7" (170 cm) tall, weighing approximately 150 lbs (68 kg). She has short, white hair, wears silver-coloured glasses and speaks French. She was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, a blue blouse, black pants and grey shoes.

Fecteau drives a grey 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with Quebec plates that police say was recently repainted. The licence plate number is 164 BXB.

Police say her family is concerned for her safety as she sometimes becomes disoriented.

Anyone with information is asked to call 819-246-0222.