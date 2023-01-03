Gatineau police seek help locating missing 18-year-old

Gatineau police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

Émilie Maheux was last seen at around 2 p.m. Tuesday at école secondaire du Versant on boulevard de la Cité, police said in a news release. She was barefoot and left in a black, four-door Hyudai Elantra, with Quebec plates FPH 5871.

Maheux is described as white, 5-foot-6 (167 cm), with medium-length blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing pyjama pants and a dark-coloured sweater with a pocket in the front.

Gatineau police officers are continuing an investigation to locate Maheux. The public is asked to keep an eye out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 819-246-0222.