Gatineau police seek help locating missing 18-year-old

Gatineau police are asking for the public's help in locating Émilie Maheux, 18, who was last seen Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022. (Gatineau police/handout) Gatineau police are asking for the public's help in locating Émilie Maheux, 18, who was last seen Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022. (Gatineau police/handout)

