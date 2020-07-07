GATINEAU, QC -- Gatineau police are asking the public in Gatineau and Ottawa for help identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman early Monday morning.

Police said in a press release Tuesday that they were called to an area near the Canadian Museum of History at around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

The victim was allegedly assaulted and groped by a man near the Alexandra Bridge.

The suspect is described as a Black or dark-skinned man, about 5'8" (173 cm) tall, who spoke English and French. He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the alleged assault.

Police are also asking anyone who was in the following areas (see map below) between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on July 6 to contact them at 819-246-INFO (4636):

Rue Laurier, between boulevard Sacré-Coeur and the Portage Bridge;

Bike paths along the Museum and under the Alexandra Bridge; and

Boulevard Maisonneuve between Laurier and Sacré-coeur, and in the surroundings.

Anyone who heard or witnessed the incident is also asked to call investigators.

Gatineau police say they believe this was an isolated incident, but have since stepped up patrols in the area.