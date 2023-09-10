Gatineau police seek help finding missing 84-year-old man

Gatineau police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 84-year-old man.

Ovila Lalonde was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, as he left his home in the Pointe-Gatineau area on foot.

Police say they are concerned for his wellbeing and safety and that he might be disoriented.

Lalonde is described as white, 5-foot-6 (168 cm) and around 161 lbs (73 kg). He has brown eyes, grey hair and a full grey beard. He speaks French.

He was last seen wearing a grey checkered shirt, blue jeans, and black-and-white shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Gatineau police at 819 246-0222.