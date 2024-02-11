OTTAWA
    • Gatineau police searching for 21-year-old man missing since Friday

    Ariel Batebisani (Gatineau Police) Ariel Batebisani (Gatineau Police)
    Gatineau police are searching for a 21-year-old man who has been missing since Friday.

    Police say Ariel Batebisani was last seen on Feb. 9 around 8 a.m. at the College Universel in Hull, located at 290 Boulevard Saint-Joseph.

    Police and his family have reason to fear for his health and safety.

    Batebisani is described as a dark skinned man, 5 feet 9 inches (1.8 metres) tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds (79 kilograms).

    He has black hair, a short beard and dark brown eyes.

    He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue denim pants, grey Jordan brand basketball sneakers and a black backpack.

    Police say he could travel by taxi.

    Anyone with information that could locate Batebisani is asked to contact the Gatineau police at (819) 246-0222. 

    Ariel Batebisani (Gatineau Police)

