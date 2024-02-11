Gatineau police searching for 21-year-old man missing since Friday

Gatineau police are searching for a 21-year-old man who has been missing since Friday.

Police say Ariel Batebisani was last seen on Feb. 9 around 8 a.m. at the College Universel in Hull, located at 290 Boulevard Saint-Joseph.

Police and his family have reason to fear for his health and safety.

Batebisani is described as a dark skinned man, 5 feet 9 inches (1.8 metres) tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds (79 kilograms).

He has black hair, a short beard and dark brown eyes.

Aidez-nous à retrouver Ariel Batebisani, 21 ans



Il aurait été vu pour la dernière fois le 9 février, vers 8 h, au Collège Universel sur le boul. Saint-Joseph, dans le secteur de Hull, et pourrait se déplacer en taxi.



Info? 819 246-0222📞



Description ➡️ https://t.co/znvHXOpzN4 pic.twitter.com/kHknqFCHz3 — PoliceGatineau (@PoliceGatineau) February 10, 2024

He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue denim pants, grey Jordan brand basketball sneakers and a black backpack.

Police say he could travel by taxi.

Anyone with information that could locate Batebisani is asked to contact the Gatineau police at (819) 246-0222.

Ariel Batebisani (Gatineau Police)