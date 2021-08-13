OTTAWA -- Gatineau police are searching an Aylmer quarry for a missing swimmer, after witnesses lost sight of him in the water last night.

Police received a call just before 9 p.m. Thursday about a man who disappeared while swimming in the quarry on Vanier Road.

Police tell CTV News Ottawa searches were conducted last night in an attempt to locate the young man.

Divers from the Surete du Quebec are on scene to assist with the search.