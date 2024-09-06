Gatineau police recover stolen guns after armed man shows up at depanneur

Gatineau police say they found two stolen rifles and arrested a suspect after an armed man showed up at a local dépanneur Friday morning.

Police were called to a convenience store on Lorrain Boulevard at around 5 a.m. because there was a man outside holding a rifle. The man had apparently claimed he was a soldier, but had left by the time police arrived.

Police were told he did not threaten anyone or point the gun at anyone while he was outside the store.

The man was identified as a regular customer of the shop, who is believed to live in an encampment nearby. Police searched the encampment and while they did not find the man, they found two hunting rifles and ammunition.

Upon checking the firearms, police identified the owner, who said the guns had been stolen from his vehicle the night before.

The man who prompted the initial call was located and arrested around 6:45 a.m. and is to remain in custody before he appears in court.

Gatineau police say it is not illegal to store firearms in a vehicle if all regulations are followed, but it's not without risk. Police recommend not storing firearms in a vehicle for longer than necessary and not leaving them unattended.