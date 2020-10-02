OTTAWA -- A veteran Gatineau Police officer is facing criminal harassment charges.

Gatineau Police released few details about the investigation, saying they are not naming the officer in order to protect the alleged victim’s identity.

The officer met with the Professional Standards and Internal Affairs Division a week ago. Police say when investigators were informed the acts were continuing, they arrested the officer.

The officer, with more than 15 years of service with Gatineau Police, is charged with criminal harassment, harassing communications and obstruction of justice.

Police say the officer has been ordered not to communicate with the victim and the victim's family.

A disciplinarily investigation is also underway by Gatineau Police.