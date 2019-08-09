

CTV Ottawa





A Gatineau police officer is facing two charges in relation to a complaint filed against him earlier this year.

The alleged offences happened in 2017.

Constable Jonathan Charbonneau, an officer with Gatineau Police for 14 years, was put on leave when the complaint was filed in January 2019.

Charbonneau has been charged with:

Assault

Unauthorized use of a computer

Charbonneau is accused of using police databases for personal reasons.

In a news release, Gatineau Police say "As a police organization, the SPVG has a duty to always ensure that the work of its police officers embodies the values of the organization are in order to maintain the credibility and confidence of the public. Thus, the management never hesitates to put in place means and processes to establish a true ethical culture within its organization."

Charbonneau is set to appear in court at a later date. The allegations have not been proven in court.