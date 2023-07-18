Gatineau police looking for shooting suspect

Gatineau police are looking for a suspect in a shooting near Galleries de Hull.

One person was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say he is in life-threatening condition.

Gunshots were heard around boulevard Montclair and boulevard St-Joseph Tuesday afternoon.

A suspect remains at large and police have asked residents to avoid the area. Those who live nearby were asked to remain in their homes.

Mutiple police units, including the canine and tactical unit are involved.

Boulevard Montclair has been closed between boulevard de la Carrière and St-Joseph for the investigation, police said.

"Although the event appears to be targeted and no other shots were reported, please avoid the area," police said in French in a Twitter post.

OP en cours #Hull #Gatineau à la suite de coups de feu. Suspect recherché. Bien que l’événement semble ciblé et qu’aucun autre coup de feu n’ait été rapporté, SVP éviter le secteur. Prévention : les résidents du quartier sont priés de demeurer à l’intérieur afin de ne pas nuire. — PoliceGatineau (@PoliceGatineau) July 18, 2023

Details about a victim were not immediately provided.