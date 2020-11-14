GATINEAU, QC. -- Gatineau police (SPVG) say they are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found outside a gas station Saturday morning.

In a press release, police say a concerned citizen called 911 after finding an unresponsive man near the Ultramar at 1385 La Vérendrye West Blvd. at around 6:35 a.m.

Emergency crews were dispatched, where an attempt to revive the man was made, but he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police say they consider the death suspicious and have set up a "large perimeter" near the gas station.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this suspicious death is asked to contact the SPVG via the info line at 819-243-INFO (4636).