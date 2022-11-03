Gatineau police investigating suspicious candies handed out on Halloween

Gatineau police are investigating two reports of suspicious candies handed out to trick-or-treaters, including one child who may have been poisoned by a Halloween treat.

Investigators are aware of two incidents related to candy handed out across Gatineau on Monday night.

Police say it received one report Thursday morning of a child that fell ill after eating candy they collected while trick-or-treating.

Le Droit reports the mother of a 11-year-old girl said on Facebook that her daughter had trouble breathing, her vision was blurred and she was shaking after eating candy on the way to school Wednesday. The child was going to CHEO on Thursday for a follow up.

On Wednesday night, police also received a report that metal objects were found in Halloween candy.

Police are reminding parents to carefully check all candy collected by children on Halloween.

Police say any treats presenting one or more of the following characteristics should be thrown out: