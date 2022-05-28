Gatineau police investigating overnight stabbing in Aylmer

Gatineau police are investigating an overnight stabbing in the Aylmer sector.

Officers were called to 51 rue Court at around 2 a.m. Saturday on reports a man had been seriously injured.

Police say a perimeter has been erected around the area for the investigation. The following streets are closed to traffic until further notice:

Rue Symmes is closed between rue Bancroft and chemin Eardley.

Rue Court is closed between rue Principale and chemin Eardley.

Chemin Eardley is closed between rue Thomas and rue Symmes.

No other details about the victim have been released and police did not announce any suspect description. Gatineau police said no other information would be made available at this time.