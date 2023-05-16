Gatineau police investigating invasion of 75-year-old woman's home

Gatineau police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in a home invasion in Hull last month.

Police received a 911 call at around 5:15 a.m. on April 12, saying someone had been injured after two suspects broke into a home on rue Laroche while the residents were sleeping.

The suspects took several valuables belonging to a 75-year-old woman and fled. A 45-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police believe the suspects left the scene in a vehicle described as a lime green hatchback with front fog lights and grey wheel covers.

Gatineau police seek help identifying a vehicle linked to a home invasion on rue Laroche in the Hull sector on April 12, 2023. (Gatineau Police/handout)

Police released a video that shows two people walking down the street, one of them appears to be carrying a large object. The video also depicts the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information to help identify the suspects or locate the vehicle is asked to contact the Gatineau police info line at 819-243-4636, option 5.