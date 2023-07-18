Gatineau police investigating first homicide of 2023

Gatineau police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year after a man in his 50s died following a shooting near Galleries de Hull.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of boulevard Montclair and boulevard St-Joseph.

Police say a man was located at the scene with gunshot wounds. The victim, who was not known to police, died from his injuries in hospital.

A perimeter was set up around the area Tuesday afternoon and evening while police searched for a suspect, and residents living nearby were asked to remain in their homes. The Ottawa police canine unit assisted with the search for the suspect.

Police said Wednesday morning that no suspects have been arrested.

A police command post remains set up near the intersection of Montclair and St-Joseph on Wednesday. Anyone with information about the shooting and a suspect are asked to speak with police.

"Although the event appears to be targeted and no other shots were reported, please avoid the area," police said in French in a Twitter post.